Police say the man driving that vehicle drove through fields, ramming police vehicles before the pursuit ended about 5:30 a.m. in a cornfield south of the town of North Liberty.

Police say the man’s vehicle and a Walkerton police car caught fire shortly before officers fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle.

The man was struck but he’s expected to survive. He’s hospitalized in South Bend.

Multiple officers were treated for smoke inhalation after the field around the burning vehicles also caught fire.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD