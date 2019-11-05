Lawrence told parents in an email that the deer eventually pushed its way out of the school’s main entrance and ran through a parking lot into nearby woods.

He said no one was injured, and normal school operations resumed within minutes of the deer’s departure from the school in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD