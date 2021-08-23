He faces up to 65 years in prison for each murder count when he is sentenced Nov. 10.
Kedrowitz was arrested in August 2018 for the May 2017 killing of Desiree and the July 2017 killing of Nathaniel.
Both were pronounced dead at a hospital less than 90 days apart after being found unresponsive at the family’s home in Osgood, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney Ric Hertel said Kedrowitz had admitted to suffocating Desiree with a towel after she got out of the bathtub and had told investigators he had suffocated Nathaniel with a blanket, WLWT-TV reported.
According to an affidavit filed when he was arrested in 2018, Kedrowitz was speaking to investigators when he began “talking about saving Desiree and Nathaniel from hell and the chains of fire.”
He then added that “he didn’t want them to have to live in the hell that he did,” before going on to describe how he suffocated the children.
When asked what that “hell” was, the boy replied “chores,” before asking investigators if they’d seen the list of daily chores he had to complete, the affidavit states.
The case faced numerous delays over the years, including hearings to determine Kedrowitz’s mental competency and his waiver to adult court.
MINNESOTA
Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in U.S., dies at 38
Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the United States, died in Minnesota. He was 38.
His family said the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at Mayo,, initially posted about his death on Facebook.
Vovkovinskiy went to the Mayo Clinic in 1989 as a child seeking treatment. A tumor pressing against his pituitary gland caused it to secrete abnormal levels of growth hormone. He grew to become the tallest man in the country at 7 feet, 8.33 inches and ended up staying in Rochester.
His older brother, Oleh Ladan of Brooklyn Park, Minn., told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Vovkovinskiy was a celebrity when he arrived from Ukraine because of his size and the flickering Cold War of the late 1980s. But Ladan said Vovkovinskiy “would have rather lived a normal life than be known.”
Vovkovinskiy was called out by President Barack Obama during a campaign rally in 2009, when the president noticed him near the stage wearing a T-shirt that read, “World’s Biggest Obama Supporter.”
When he was 27, Vovkovinskiy traveled to New York City and was declared America’s tallest living person by a Guinness World Records adjudicator on “The Dr. Oz Show” show. He edged out a sheriff’s deputy in Virginia by one-third of an inch.
Vovkovinskiy was born in September 1982, in Bar, Ukraine, to Vovkovinska and Oleksandr Ladan, according to Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home.
