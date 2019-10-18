Shepherd told authorities she didn’t realize she was approaching a stopped school bus. Prosecutors say Shepherd drove past a school bus stop arm near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

A fourth child, Maverick Lowe, who was 11 at the time, was also struck and seriously injured. He survived.

In closing arguments Friday, the prosecution said it was “reckless actions” that resulted in the deaths of the children, while the defense called it a “tragic accident.”

