Riley says the person who found the woman removed the reticulated python from her neck, but medics were unable to revive her. The woman’s cause of death remains under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday.

Riley says about 140 snakes were found in the home about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) northwest of Lafayette. He said the woman owned about 20 of them and had visited the home about twice a week.

