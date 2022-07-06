Indianapolis man pleads guilty to killing mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, prosecutors said Wednesday.
“Letter carrier Summers was a dedicated public servant simply doing her job when she was senselessly murdered,” U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers said.
“We hope that this case’s resolution will serve as a deterrent to those criminal actors who threaten the fundamental right of a safe work environment for our nation’s postal employees,” USPS Inspector-in-Charge Rodney Hopkins said in a news release.
Cushingberry faces a possible maximum sentence of life in federal prison when he is sentenced at an undetermined date.