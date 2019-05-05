INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer has been shot after responding to a call about a shoplifter.

Cpt. Jerry Leary says the shooting happened Sunday evening when an officer spotted a suspect and a struggle ensued. An officer was shot and the suspect fled.

The suspect was apprehended later.

The officer was treated at the scene and was alert and conscious. The officer has not been identified pending notification of family.

No other information was immediately released.

