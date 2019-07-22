FILE - In this July 21, 2014, file photo, Dina Manzo attends “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” White Party at the Woodbury Country Club on Monday, in New York. James Mainello, allegedly involved in the home invasion of the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member, has been indicted on Monday, July 22, 2019, on several counts, including robbery and aggravated assault. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A man has been indicted in the home invasion of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member.

James Mainello also faces robbery, aggravated assault and other charges in the indictment handed up Monday by a Monmouth County grand jury.

Prosecutors say the 51-year-old Bayonne resident and another man were waiting when Dina Manzo and her then-fiancé David Cantin entered their Holmdel home in May 2017.

Cantin was beaten with a baseball bat, and Manzo was repeatedly kicked. They were bound with zip ties before the intruders made off with Manzo’s engagement ring and cash.

Prosecutors say DNA on a zip tie matched Mainello’s. Mainello’s lawyer says he denies the charges.

Manzo and Cantin have since married.

