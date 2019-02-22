CHICAGO — Prosecutors on Friday charged R&B star R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four female victims, at least three of whom were younger than 17. Here are some details listed in the grand jury indictments and outlined by the Cook County state’s attorney:
Case 1
Initials: H.W.
Incidents occurred between: May 26, 1998 to May 25, 1999
Kelly faces: 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
Additional details: H.W. was under age 17 and Kelly was more than five years older than her
Case 2
Initials: R.L.
Incident occurred between: Sept. 26, 1998 and Sept. 25, 2001
Kelly faces: 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
Additional details: R.L. was under age 17 and Kelly was more than five years older than her
Case 3
Initials: L.C.
Incident occurred on: Feb. 18, 2003
Kelly faces: 1 count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
Case 4
Initials: J.P.
Incidents occurred between: May 1, 2009 and Jan. 31, 2010
Kelly faces: 3 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
Additional details: J.P. was under age 17 and Kelly was more than 5 years older than her
