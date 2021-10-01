Keys is one of six Indianapolis residents charged last month with making false statements during the purchase of a firearm and making false statements about information required to be kept by licensed firearms dealers, according to the release. The six had bought more than 90 firearms since November 2020 and more than 20 of those weapons have been recovered in Chicago “in various situations including murder scenes, the execution of search warrants, mass shootings investigations where a Chicago police officer was shot,” prosecutors said.