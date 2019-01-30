BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Lawyers for Infowars host Alex Jones have asked a Connecticut judge to move defamation cases against him to another part of the state as he defends discussions on his show about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre being a hoax.

The requests filed Wednesday ask that the cases be moved to Windham County. Jones’ lawyers say pretrial publicity has made it impossible to get a fair trial in Bridgeport, the same county as the Newtown school where 20 first-graders and six educators were killed in 2012.

Lawsuits by families of eight victims and a first responder say they’ve been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers. Messages were left for their lawyers.

Jones cites First Amendment rights and says he believes the shooting happened.

