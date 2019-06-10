FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo Infowars host Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington. Conspiracy-promoting website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a copyright infringement lawsuit over its sales of a poster featuring the image of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that became hijacked by far-right extremists and racist internet trolls. Jones on Monday, June 10, 2019 signed his companies’ settlement agreement with Pepe’s creator, California-based artist Matt Furie. (Jose Luis Magana, File/Associated Press)

Conspiracy-promoting website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a copyright infringement lawsuit over its sales of a poster featuring the image of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that was hijacked by far-right extremists and racist internet trolls.

Infowars host Alex Jones on Monday signed his companies’ settlement agreement with Pepe’s creator, California-based artist Matt Furie.

An article posted on Infowars’ website calls it a “strategic victory” for Jones.

One of Furie’s attorneys says the settlement amount is more than the $14,000 that Infowars made from poster sales.

Furie says he didn’t authorize Infowars to sell a “MAGA” poster depicting Pepe alongside images of Jones, President Donald Trump, far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and others.

A jury trial for Furie’s lawsuit was scheduled to begin July 16 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.