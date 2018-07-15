MARSHALL, Ark. — Authorities say an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail has been captured, but a second inmate accused of killing a woman is still on the loose.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that 36-year-old Jason Brannon and 30-year-old Matthew Armstrong escaped from the county jail about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Brannon was back in custody Sunday morning. Jail records indicate he’s being held on a warrant as a homeless sex offender.

Officials are searching Sunday for Armstrong, who was booked into jail March 1 on suspicion of first-degree murder. They say he’s a suspect in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman.

Authorities say the inmates weren’t armed when they fled but that they were considered dangerous.

