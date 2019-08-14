NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee inmate has made a last minute request to be put to death in the electric chair instead of dying by lethal injection.

The state Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed 56-year-old Stephen West made the request ahead of his Thursday execution. He previously opted against selecting a preference, which would have resulted in lethal injection. Offenders who were sentenced to death before January 1999 can request electrocution.

West was convicted of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, and of raping the teen. West has said his then-17-year-old accomplice killed both victims. The co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

Gov. Bill Lee has denied West’s clemency application, which also said West takes powerful medication to treat mental illness.

