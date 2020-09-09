The sheriff’s office has said Cpl. Bryant Searcy, 50, was checking cell doors on Sept. 2 when he was attacked as he walked past one he thought was locked.
Searcy, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2002, was found unresponsive by other deputies and died later at a hospital.
Prosecutors said Williams was being held at the jail on a carjacking charge.
Authorities have said the attack was being reviewed to determine if sheriff’s office procedures were followed.
