Harvey is a former nurse’s aide who was serving life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky during the 1970s and ‘80s.

Harvey was in protective custody when the attack took place.

Months later, Elliott sent letters to The Blade newspaper in Toledo saying he grew up in Kentucky near relatives of Harvey’s victims.

An attorney for Elliott says his client wanted to get this behind him.

