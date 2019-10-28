Brady was the first of four inmates tried on charges of killing two prison guards, a maintenance worker and a sewing plant manager on Oct. 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City. Brady was already serving time for attempted murder for shooting a North Carolina state trooper in 2013.
Brady joins more than 140 people on North Carolina’s death row. The state has had no executions since 2006.
