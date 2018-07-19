BAYPORT, Minn. — Corrections officials say the officer killed by an inmate at a Minnesota state prison was attacked with a weapon.

Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy says Officer Joseph Gomm was attacked at the state’s flagship prison in Stillwater Wednesday afternoon in the prison’s industry building, which houses a welding shop and carpentry programs. Roy declined to describe the weapon used by the inmate, who was serving time for homicide. Officials say the inmate acted alone.

Roy says Gomm, like most guards, was armed only with pepper spray and a radio. Guns are typically used by officers stationed in watch towers and assigned to crisis response teams.

More than 1,600 inmates are housed at the 104-year-old Stillwater prison, where about a third of the prisoners are serving time for homicide.

