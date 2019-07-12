WILMINGTON, Del. — The death of a prison inmate in Delaware has spawned two lawsuits against a medical contractor for the state’s prison system.

The News Journal reported Friday that the lawsuits stem from the death of 49-year-old Luis Cabrera in November.

His family alleges in one suit that Cabrera died from negligence by Connections Community Support Programs, its employees and the Delaware Department of Correction.

The other suit was filed by former Connections employee Tracey Crews. She said she was fired after raising concerns about Cabrera’s treatment.

The family’s lawsuit says Cabrera died from a perforated duodenal ulcer.

Delaware’s attorney general is already investigating the contractor amid allegations that staffers falsely claimed inmates were getting mental health treatment they never received.

The contractor did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

