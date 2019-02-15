SAN DIEGO — California corrections officials say a riot broke out among nearly 50 inmates at a San Diego prison and that 10 were injured, one of them seriously.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the riot happened Friday morning in a medium-security yard at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

The department says multiple fights and attacks broke out at the same time.

The department says guards used pepper spray to quell the fighting but did not use lethal force.

The seriously injured inmate suffered head injuries and was taken on a helicopter to a hospital.

No officers were seriously injured, though some were exposed to the pepper spray.

Guards recovered inmate-made weapons in the prison yard. The reason for the riot is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.