“Sen. Brown has been involved in multiple confrontations in public spaces over the last year, regardless of whether that behavior rose to the level of criminal conduct,” Sokola said in a statement after the verdict Thursday. “As elected representatives of the people we serve, I believe we owe it to Delawareans to hold ourselves to a higher level of accountability and conduct.”
Brown, who was booted from two committees last year following his arrest, is not expected to regain those committee seats as a result of his acquittal, according to a Senate spokesman.
The ethics committee plans to convene later this month, according to a Senate spokesman.
The charges stemmed from a May 2021 altercation at a Wilmington restaurant.
A 44-year-old woman told officers that Brown punched her in the face after they began arguing about a social media post. Brown then got up from the booth where the couple was seated and threw a water glass, which broke into pieces, police said.
Brown did not testify. His lawyer argued that the woman lied to embarrass him.
In November, Brown was accused of verbally abusing a female state House member.