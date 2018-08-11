NEW CASTLE, Del. — Delaware officials are confirming plans to fight biting insects at the Division of Child Support Services office near New Castle.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports affected areas of the office will be sprayed by exterminators on Saturday.

Employees have complained of multiple bedbug bites. But the Delaware Health and Social Services said only a single bedbug was found Wednesday in one cubicle.

Spokeswoman Jill Fredel says last week an employee reported being bitten on her feet by bugs. The insects were later identified as carpet beetles.

Fredel says an exterminator was contacted, and they plan to treat the affected area. She also says the department has not received information to confirm multiple bedbug bites.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

