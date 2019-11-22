The inspector general’s report says the Lincoln Museum’s copy of the Gettysburg Address, one of five written in Lincoln’s hand, was lent to a Texas museum called Mercury One. The report says Lowe ignored the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s standard practices for loaning items.
The report says Illinois is fortunate the Gettysburg Address “returned safely” to the Lincoln Museum.
