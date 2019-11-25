Five lawsuits filed last week in federal court in Knoxville claim National Park Service officials violated their own policies by letting the blaze burn despite prolonged drought and predicted high winds. It says they also failed to monitor the fire or warn residents of the danger.
The park faces a separate lawsuit by victims of the fire.
