Insurrectionists can be kept from office, court rules

Placeholder while article actions load

Court: Insurrectionists can be kept from office Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Participants in an insurrection against the U.S. government can be barred from holding office, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled Tuesday. The decision came in the case of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R), who before losing his House primary this month faced a challenge from North Carolina voters arguing that his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack made him ineligible for future public service.

The voting rights group Free Speech for People is backing challenges to several Republicans under a post-Civil War law that blocks from taking office anyone “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

Even though Cawthorn won’t be on a ballot this fall, the voters argued that the court had to overturn a lower court’s opinion that all insurrectionists, past and future, were granted amnesty under another law from the 1870s that forgave most Confederates. A three-judge panel of the appeals court sided with the voters.

Advertisement

Cawthorn has denied any advance knowledge of plans for violence.

— Rachel Weiner

Suspect arrested in fatal subway shooting

A man suspected of abruptly pulling a gun and killing a stranger on a New York City subway train was arrested Tuesday, with police saying his motive for the unprovoked attack was “a big mystery.”

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was expected to face a murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot to death while heading to Sunday brunch.

The arrest came hours after police posted Abdullah’s name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him.

But after the arrest, police disclosed that officers briefly stopped him after the shooting but let him go because his clothes didn’t match the description they were given.

The attack came about six weeks after 10 people were shot on another subway train.

Advertisement

Court records show Abdullah, 25, has two open criminal cases in New York City.

Enriquez worked for the global investment research division at Goldman Sachs.

— Associated Press

Iraqi accused of plot

to kill George W. Bush

An Iraqi man who came to the United States two years ago and applied for asylum hatched a plot to assassinate former president George W. Bush in retaliation for casualties against his compatriots during the Iraq War, the government announced Tuesday.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, also schemed to smuggle other Iraqis into the United States from Mexico to aid in the plot, after which they’d be smuggled out back through Mexico, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Columbus. Shihab insinuated he had contacts with the Islamic State group, but it did not appear the plot came close to materializing, with confidential informants briefing the FBI from April 2021 through this month, the complaint said. Shihab was ordered held without bond by federal Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Preston Deavers during a short hearing in court Tuesday. Deavers scheduled a detention hearing for Friday.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article