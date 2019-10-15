Intel said Tuesday that it is pleased to have resolved the matter and said it achieved global pay equality in January.
Like other tech companies, Intel employs mostly white and Asian men, especially in technical positions such as engineering. According to its most recent diversity report , 27% of its employees are women, 9% are Hispanic and less than 5% African American.
