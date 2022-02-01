The Royal Philharmonic traveled with an orchestra manager, tour manager, three stage crew and six assistants, and filled Carnegie’s stage with 104 players. The orchestra began the tour in California — Santa Barbara on Jan. 11, followed by concerts in Palm Desert, Northridge, Costa Mesa and Davis — then to Orlando, Florida, for a residency at the new Steinmetz Hall. The tour concluded with performances in Fairfax, Virginia; New Brunswick, New Jersey, and finally its return to Carnegie Hall for the first time since 1997.