LOS ANGELES — Police have arrested a man they say jumped a fence and ran onto a runway at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport police Officer Rob Pedregon says the man was spotted running across the runway at about 1:40 p.m. Monday near a Delta Airlines jet that was preparing to take off.

A passenger, Chad Ridgely, tweeted that the man started doing pushups before he was arrested.

Pedregon say the intruder is a middle-aged homeless man with mental health problems. The officer says he scaled a 10 ½-foot-tall perimeter fence topped with barbed wire with a concrete barrier at the base.

The runway was closed about 20 minutes and the plane was given a mechanical check before it was allowed to depart.

The breach is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.