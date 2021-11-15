“We welcome the opportunity to work with an outside, independent investigator, as it is highly unlikely that the city would admit fault or that there is a pattern of discrimination occurring at the hands of their handpicked chief,” said Tonja Haddad Coleman, the officer’s attorney.
Larry Scirotto, a former assistant chief from Pittsburgh, took over the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in August as chief. He referred questions to City Hall.
Mayor Dean Trantalis told the Sun Sentinel, “I appreciate the city attorney and the city manager being proactive and trying to ensure fairness in the process.”