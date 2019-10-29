By Associated Press October 29, 2019 at 7:30 PM EDTLOS ANGELES — Investigators: A tree branch blown into power lines started Monday’s fire in Los Angeles that forced thousands to flee.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy