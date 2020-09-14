AD

The pedestrian, who was identified as Joseph Boever, 55, was not found until Sunday morning, according to the department. He had crashed his truck in that area earlier, according to relatives, and was apparently walking near the road toward it.

AD

Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) had revealed Sunday that Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash and said the Department of Public Safety was investigating. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also participating in the investigation.

Ravnsborg issued a statement Sunday saying he was “shocked and filled with sorrow” but did not provide details. His office said Monday that he had not been drinking before the crash.

AD

Ravnsborg was driving from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield to his home some 110 miles away in Pierre, spokesman Tim Bormann said. Ravnsborg was uninjured.

It took investigators nearly 22 hours to identify Boever’s body with a family member, said cousin Victor Nemec.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Officer charged with assault in fatal shooting

A Texas police officer has been charged with assault for fatally shooting a woman after a struggle over the officer’s stun gun last year, prosecutors announced Monday.

AD

A Harris County grand jury indicted Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz on Monday for shooting Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in May 2019.

AD

Delacruz was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a felony that could lead to a sentence of five years to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Prosecutors said he’ll be given the chance to turn himself in.

Delacruz shot Turner after a struggle with the 44-year-old Black woman that a bystander captured on video.

The footage shows Delacruz standing over Turner and reaching down to try to grab her arms. Turner then yells, “I’m pregnant.” Moments later, something flashes as she reaches her arm out toward the officer. Suddenly, Delacruz pulls away and fires five gunshots.

Police in the Houston suburb said the Hispanic officer shot Turner during an attempted arrest after she shocked him with his Taser. Court records showed three outstanding misdemeanor warrants against Turner at the time.

AD

AD

A lawyer for Turner’s family said she was not pregnant but had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Board delays decision on gun ban at Capitol

A board that oversees Michigan’s Capitol building on Monday put off making a final decision about whether to ban guns there, more than four months after armed protesters opposed to the governor’s coronavirus shutdowns entered the building.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission voted against two motions to ban all long guns and the open carrying of any gun at the Capitol, with commissioners saying they want to meet with lawmakers to discuss funding for enforcement before making a final decision. Both motions would allow law enforcement to still carry weapons.

In April, a number of protesters carrying guns took part in a protest at the Capitol against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) for closing down businesses because of coronavirus concerns.