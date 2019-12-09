The chase began with a jewelry store robbery in Coral Gables, where a woman was struck in the head by a ricocheting bullet. Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41-year-old cousins, fled the store, hijacked UPS driver Frank Ordonez, 27, and led police on a chase on Interstate 75. The truck exited the highway and drove into Miramar. Police converged on the truck at a stop light, opening fire from behind the cars of innocent bystanders. Richard Cutshaw, 70, was killed in his vehicle as he waited at the light.