The chase began with a jewelry store robbery in Coral Gables, where a woman was struck in the head by a ricocheting bullet. Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41-year-old cousins, fled the store, hijacked UPS driver Frank Ordonez, 27, and led police on a chase on Interstate 75. The truck exited the highway and drove into Miramar. Police converged on the truck at a stop light, opening fire from behind the cars of innocent bystanders. Richard Cutshaw, 70, was killed in his vehicle as he waited at the light.
The chase and final shootout were broadcast live on television, including the moment when one of the men tumbled out of the truck, mortally wounded. News coverage included videos taken by motorists.
FDLE’s phone number is 786-336-1197.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.