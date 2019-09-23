NEW YORK — An investment banker whose insider trading conviction was overturned by an appeals court has been convicted again at a second trial.

The Yale-educated Sean Stewart was convicted Monday of charges including securities fraud and wire fraud by a Manhattan federal court jury.

The new trial was ordered last year by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which cited trial flaws.

Prosecutors said more than $1 million was earned by individuals including Stewart’s father after the son shared secrets.

The 38-year-old Stewart is a former executive in mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners LP.

He served a year of a three-year prison sentence before being released last year as his appeal seemed headed toward success.

Stewart is scheduled to be sentenced again in January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.