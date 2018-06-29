IOWA

Abortion law requiring waiting period rejected

Iowa’s Supreme Court on Friday rejected a 72-hour waiting period for abortions signed into law last year, ruling it unconstitutional.

Iowa, which separately in April passed the nation’s strictest abortion limit, known as the “fetal heartbeat” law, had placed the waiting-period law on hold during the court challenge.

“We conclude the statute enacted by our legislature, while intended as a reasonable regulation, violates both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Iowa Constitution because its restrictions on women are not narrowly tailored to serve a compelling interest of the state,” Chief Justice Mark Cady wrote in the ruling.

Lawyers defending the waiting period, which was signed into law by then-Gov. Terry Branstad (R), argued it would give women greater decision-making time when considering abortion, which could lead to more women choosing to give birth.

Current governor Kim Reynolds (R) voiced disappointment over the ruling. “I don’t think it is unreasonable to require 72 hours for someone to weigh their options and the important decision they are about to make,” Reynolds said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa had sued over the waiting-period requirement.

There is a separate challenge pending over the law passed in April that outlaws abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, often at six weeks and before a woman realizes she is pregnant,

That measure, which was passed by Iowa’s Republican-controlled legislature and signed into law by Reynolds, has been put on hold while the legal challenge proceeds.

— Reuters

California

Man charged with threatening FCC chief

A man who prosecutors say threatened to kill the family of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai over the repeal of “net neutrality” regulations was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday.

Markara Man, 33, of Norwalk, Calif., was charged in Alexandria, Va., federal court with one count of intimidating a federal official by threatening to murder a family member.

According to an affidavit filed in court by John Bamford, an Arlington, Va., police officer working for the FBI, Man sent Pai three threatening emails in December, not long after Pai voted to repeal the 2015 regulation that required Internet providers to serve all websites at the same speed.

Pai said in the fall that someone also put signs outside his home before the vote, one of which read: “They will come to know the truth. Dad murdered Democracy in cold blood.” He canceled his customary trip to the annual Consumer Electronics Show in January, citing security concerns.

The first email from Man claimed that “two kids have killed themselves” over net neutrality, according to the affidavit. “Their blood is forever on your hands.”

The second listed three preschools around Arlington, where Pai lives, and said, “I will find your children and I will kill them.” None of the schools was attended by any of Pai’s children, according to law enforcement.

The third contained a photograph of Pai in which a framed picture of his family is visible.

According to the affidavit, Man told Bamford in an interview that he wanted to “scare” Pai.

— Rachel Weiner

ILLINOIS

Man gets millions after false murder charges

A federal jury on Friday awarded more than $17 million to a former inmate who alleged that three former Chicago police detectives — including one who has been at the center of nearly 20 cases tossed out of court — framed him for a murder he didn’t commit.

The verdict marks at least the second multimillion-dollar jury verdict in favor of a former inmate who alleged that Reynaldo Guevara helped frame him.

And he is one of 18 men who have had their convictions in cases involving Guevara tossed amid allegations of brutality and coercion.

During the trial, Jacques Rivera’s attorneys alleged that Guevara coerced a 12-year-old boy, the only witness in a 1988 slaying, into identifying Rivera as the killer. Rivera spent 21 years in prison before he was exonerated in 2011 and released.

Guevara has repeatedly refused to answer questions in the cases.

On Friday, besides awarding Rivera $17 million in compensatory damages from the city, Guevara and two other former detectives were ordered to pay a total of $175,000 in punitive damages. A fourth former detective was cleared of wrongdoing.

— Associated Press