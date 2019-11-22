Jurors found against Branstad, one of his staff members and the state.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said Friday that Reynolds made the decision after consulting with attorneys.

Branstad attorneys have argued the verdicts weren’t supported by substantial evidence and conflict with state law.

Reynolds says she believes the additional legal costs will be minimal and winning the appeal would save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Godfrey’s attorney Roxanne Conlin says appealing is “deeply dumb” because the best outcome for the state is the Supreme Court orders a new trial.

