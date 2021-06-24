Iowa

Iowa’s most liberal county is no longer named for a U.S. vice president and enslaver, and instead will honor a trailblazing local Black academic.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to cut ties with its two-century namesake, former vice president Richard Mentor Johnson, a lifelong enslaver from Kentucky who took credit for killing a Shawnee chief during an 1805 battle.

The Wisconsin Territorial Legislature named the county after Johnson in 1837, when he was serving under President Martin Van Buren, years before Iowa became a state. Johnson had no personal ties to the county.

Supervisors decided the county is now named for the late historian and university administrator Lulu Merle Johnson, a native of Gravity, Iowa, whose father was born into slavery. She was one of the only African American women enrolled at the University of Iowa in 1925 and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in history by 1930 despite facing open discrimination.

She later served as a University of Iowa professor and became the first African American woman to earn a doctorate from the university in 1941, writing a dissertation related to slavery. Over the next three decades, she worked as a professor and academic at historically Black colleges and became a dean at Cheyney University in Pennsylvania. She died in 1995.

— Associated Press

West Virginia

Cattle run wild in another community

The revenge of the cows heated up Thursday with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community.

This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over along Interstate 64 in West Virginia, and an emergency dispatcher in Cabell County said a bridge connecting Huntington to Lawrence County, Ohio, also had to be shut down temporarily.

The dispatcher, who cited policy in declining to give his name, said authorities were trying to determine how many cattle were on the truck. However, they took off in several directions, including onto the nearby bridge.

The dispatcher said police in Ohio told him that “they’re running up and down the highway there, too.”

Firefighters were dispatched to assist the truck. The accident forced the interstate to be shut down in the area.

Huntington is home to Marshall University, whose nickname happens to be the Thundering Herd.

It marked at least the third time over the past week that cows have gotten loose and prompted responses in cities, including the second time this week in West Virginia.

On Wednesday, 40 cows escaped a California slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb, where one was killed after charging a family.

Three loose cows roamed the streets of Bluefield, W.Va., on Monday. Trains had to be stopped as authorities tried to coax them off railroad tracks.

— Associated Press