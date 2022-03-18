The court said transitional alimony may address an inequity not addressed by the other recognized categories of support.

“Divorcing spouses must adjust to single life. If one is better equipped for that adjustment and the other will face hardship, then transitional alimony can be awarded to address that inequity and bridge the gap,” the court wrote. “We now formally recognize transitional alimony as another tool to do equity.”

The new type of support for a former spouse may be considered in combination with previous alimony types when one spouse’s need for education or training to become self-sufficient is significantly out of balance with the other.

The current three types of alimony are rehabilitative, which supports a spouse who left the workforce to care for children or otherwise support the home to help them return to work; reimbursement, which relates to the economic sacrifices made by one spouse during the marriage that directly enhance the future earning capacity of the other; and traditional, which pays for life or for as long as a dependent spouse is incapable of self-support.

Several other states already consider transitional alimony, including Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Tennessee.

The Iowa court considered transitional alimony at the request of Dr. Suraj Pazhoor. The high court determined that his ex-wife, Hancy Chennikkara, was awarded too much for too long. It said transitional alimony was not needed in this case, but that judges from now on should balance the equity when awarding transitional alimony to “bridge the gap” from married to single life.