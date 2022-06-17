Iowa court rules there is no abortion right in constitution

Placeholder while article actions load

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The court, now composed almost entirely of Republican appointees, concluded that a less conservative court wrongly decided that abortion is among the fundamental privacy rights guaranteed by the Iowa Constitution and federal law.

Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. If that happens, Iowa lawmakers could ban abortion without completing the lengthy process of amending the state constitution.

The Iowa decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could get an abortion. A judge who struck down the law cited the state high court’s 2018 ruling.

— Associated Press

Suspect held after 3 die in church shooting

The 71-year-old visitor had previously attended some services at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church before police say he showed up for a potluck dinner, pulled a handgun and fatally shot three of the elderly participants, one of whom died in his wife’s arms as she whispered words of love in his ear.

Police said church members were spared further violence Thursday evening when someone at the dinner subdued the gunman and held him until police arrived. The suspect was in custody Friday while prosecutors prepared warrants to charge him with murder.

The baffling violence in a wealthy suburb outside Birmingham left victims’ families in disbelief, stunned a community known for its family-centered lifestyle and deepened unease in a nation still reeling from recent slaughter wrought by gunmen who attacked a Texas school, a New York grocery store and another church in California.

The Alabama shooting victims had gathered with other church members for a “Boomers Potluck.” Walter Barlett Rainey, 84, died in the arms of his wife of six decades, according to his daughter, Melinda Rainey Thompson.

Police said Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham died soon after being taken to a hospital Thursday. The third victim, an 84-year-old woman, died Friday. Police did not immediately release her name, citing a request by her family for privacy.

Police Capt. Shane Ware said the suspect and the victims were all White. He said Vestavia Hills police are still investigating what allegedly motivated the suspect, who occasionally attended services at the church. He said the man’s name is being withheld until prosecutors formally charge him with capital murder.

— Associated Press

