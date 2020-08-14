She said she has commitments from the state’s largest utilities that customers should have their power restored by Tuesday, if not sooner.
Reynolds, a Republican, said that she would submit the state’s request for a federal disaster declaration on Monday after completing mandatory damage assessments. She said that President Donald Trump has promised to act swiftly to provide resources once that’s approved.
Reynolds said the Iowa National Guard was not activated because the state did not receive a request for help from local officials until Thursday.
Several residents, a Democratic congresswoman representing the area, and a major labor union had criticized Reynolds for not moving faster to provide aid after Monday’s storm.
“Everybody is doing the best they can,” Reynolds said at a news conference in Cedar Rapids.
Several residents said they were struggling to meet their basic needs and growing increasingly frustrated.
