Iowa house fire that killed 4 children blamed on power strip

The blaze was reported early Wednesday in Mason City, and when firefighters arrived they found flames engulfing the first and second stories of the home, built in the 1880s.

MASON CITY, Iowa — A house fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an electrical power strip, authorities said Thursday.

Fire officials said the blaze began at a power strip on the main floor of the three-story home, according to KIMT-TV, though they did not specify how the strip caused it.