Iowa house fire that killed 4 children blamed on power strip

MASON CITY, Iowa — A house fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an electrical power strip, authorities said Thursday.
Fire officials said the blaze began at a power strip on the main floor of the three-story home, according to KIMT-TV, though they did not specify how the strip caused it.
The four children killed were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.
Two residents — John Michael Mcluer, 55, and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11 — escaped. They suffered burns and were treated at a hospital.
Mason City, a community of about 27,000 people, is 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Des Moines.