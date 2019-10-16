The waste is coming from a neighboring meat locker, where blood and tissue from slaughtered animals was washed down a drain. Officials say a clog or break in the pipe sent the waste into Lestina’s basement through a floor drain.
A state environmental specialist traced the waste to Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker and says the company is now pumping its into a large tank.
The Lestina family has temporarily moved in with a relative.
