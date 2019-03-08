IOWA

Court allows Medicaid for transgender care

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court’s ruling that the state cannot deny two transgender women Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgery.

The state’s high court agreed with Judge Arthur Gamble’s ruling in June that a 1995 Iowa Department of Human Services policy denying Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgery violates the state’s 2007 Civil Rights Act, which added gender identity to the state’s list of protected classes.

Gamble also deemed the state’s 1995 policy unconstitutional, but the high court did not address that finding.

Friday’s ruling comes in the consolidated cases of Carol Ann Beal, 43, who lives in northwestern Iowa, and EerieAnna Good, 29, who lives in the east of the state. Both were born male but have identified as female since childhood. They sought to have surgery under the state’s Medicaid program, which provides care for the poor and disabled, but were denied. They appealed to the state agency, which oversees the program, and were again denied.

They sued in 2017, and the agency appealed following Gamble’s ruling.

Iowa Department of Human Services spokesman Matt Highland said the agency would not comment on the ruling.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of Beal and Good, called Friday’s ruling “a landmark win.”

— Associated Press

SOUTH DAKOTA

Woman charged in

1981 death of newborn

A South Dakota woman was charged Friday in the death of a newborn who was abandoned in a ditch 38 years ago. Police said they used DNA and genealogy sites to determine she was the baby’s mother.

Theresa Rose Bentaas was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in the 1981 death of the infant, known as Baby Andrew.

Bentaas told authorities last month that she had hidden her pregnancy from her friends and family and gave birth while alone in her apartment, according to a court affidavit. Bentaas said she then drove the baby to the area he was later discovered, a cornfield ditch in Sioux Falls.

Bentaas, now 57, said she was “young and stupid” and felt sad and scared as she drove away, according to the document. The baby died of exposure.

Bentaas, who was 19 when the baby died, later married the infant’s father and has two living adult children with him, the Argus Leader reported.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Ex-Long Island official convicted of corruption

Nassau’s former county executive Edward Mangano, once among the most powerful Republicans on Long Island, was convicted Friday at a federal corruption retrial of helping a restaurateur obtain millions of dollars in loans in exchange for lavish gifts and his wife’s $100,000-a-year no-show job.

His wife, Linda Mangano, was also found guilty. Both face the possibility of substantial prison time.

Prosecutors said that Mangano used his influence as the county’s top elected leader to help restaurateur and business manager, Harenda Singh, get loan guarantees from the Town of Oyster Bay. In exchange, they said, he got gifts including a job for his wife as a food taster at Singh’s restaurants.

— Associated Press