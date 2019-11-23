Police have said Cahill had been in an intimate relationship with Wieneke and that had a heated argument about his involvement with another woman. Wieneke was found dead on the floor of his bedroom in rural West Liberty in October 1992.
The case against Cahill relied on testimony from a woman who said she was 9 years old when she overheard Cahill confess to killing Wieneke.
