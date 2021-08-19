In a separate federal proceeding, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Poole Franklin on Thursday to 304 months in prison, or 25 years and four months. Poole Franklin, 43, pleaded guilty to two federal hate crimes charges in May.
The sentence will run concurrently with the state punishment but ensure she will be incarcerated for longer, because the federal system does not have parole.
Prosecutors say she first drove over a curb and struck a 12-year-old Black boy, saying she ran him over because he’s “just like ISIS” and “he’s not supposed to be there and he’s going to take me out.” She narrowly missed the boy’s older sibling, who was walking alongside him.
Minutes later, Poole Franklin drove up over a sidewalk, prosecutors said, striking a 14-year-old Latina girl, who suffered bruises, cuts and a concussion. Poole Franklin said she targeted the girl because she thought she was Mexican, was taking over “our homes, and our jobs” and “wasn’t supposed to be in the country,” the filing said.
Poole Franklin fled after both crashes and was later arrested after going to a gas station, where she called an employee and customers racial epithets.
Before the hate crimes, Poole Franklin had received multiple breaks from the legal system, including after she allegedly stabbed a boyfriend in the chest in 2017 and threatened another with a butcher’s knife months later.
— Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA
3 students hurt outside high school in shooting
A South Carolina high school will remain closed the rest of this week after three students leaving school for the day were shot and wounded Wednesday in the parking lot.
The three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the Orangeburg County School District said. Officials did not update their conditions Thursday.
A 14-year-old was arrested about an hour later still on campus, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Ravenell said he is discussing with a prosecutor about having the juvenile charged as an adult with assault and battery with intent to kill.
The sheriff would not say whether the teen was a student at the high school or if he was targeting the three people who were shot.
Ravenell said he thinks other people will be charged in connection with the incident, but he did not give details.
The shooting happened on the third day of classes at the high school in Orangeburg, about 50 miles south of Columbia.
The training given to teachers on how to stop heavy bleeding and what to do when someone starts shooting kept the incident from being worse, Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Shawn Foster said.
— Associated Press
NEW MEXICO
3 Albuquerque officers shot during robbery
Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and another was injured while responding to a robbery, authorities said Thursday.
Police Chief Harold Medina said one of the officers was struck in the chest above his bulletproof vest and was listed in critical condition. One officer was shot in the arm, and another was saved when he was struck in the vest. The fourth officer was injured by shrapnel or glass.
Police said two suspects were in custody, including one who was shot and taken to the hospital. No other details were released.
Authorities initially closed roads, and nearby schools were put on lockdown as officers swarmed an area near a coffee shop in a commercial district on the city’s northeast side. Police confirmed early on that they were responding to a “critical incident” and described the scene as active as they scoured the surrounding neighborhood for a suspect who has since been found.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller called it a horrible scene and asked for residents to pull together for the officers and their families.
Police vehicles also lined the road near University of New Mexico Hospital, where the wounded officers were taken. Medina said two of the officers were undergoing surgery.
The city has been struggling with a record number of homicides this year, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham this week announced she would be reassigning more state police officers to New Mexico’s largest city in an effort to ease some of the burden.
— Associated Press