Iraqi held at Guantánamo Bay pleads guilty

Iraqi held at Gitmo pleads guilty Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An Iraqi man who has been held at the Guantánamo Bay detention center for more than 15 years pleaded guilty Monday to war crimes charges for his role in al-Qaeda attacks against U.S. and allied forces along with civilians in Afghanistan. The pleas by the prisoner known as Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi before a military commission at the U.S. base in Cuba amount to a legal milestone, aiding efforts to resolve the long-stalled Guantánamo tribunals and wind down operations at the detention center.

Prosecuting Hadi al-Iraqi has been delayed for years by some of the same legal and logistical challenges that have held up other Guantánamo cases as well as by his deteriorating spinal condition that has left him partially paralyzed.

Hadi al-Iraqi, who is about 60 and says his real name is Nashwan al-Tamir, was arraigned at Guantánamo in 2014 before the commission, which was set up to prosecute prisoners for war crimes in a high-security court that combines military and civilian law.

He pleaded guilty to four of five charges against him, including conspiracy and several violations of the international laws of war as an al-Qaeda commander early in the conflict in Afghanistan that formally ended with the U.S. withdrawal in August.

He was facing up to life in prison but is expected to be eventually transferred out of Guantánamo and sent to a third country under the terms of his plea deal after he undergoes additional medical treatment at the base.

The United States said Hadi al-Iraqi was a senior figure in al-Qaeda since the mid-1990s, leading a training camp for operatives in Afghanistan in the years before the organization carried out the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

According to military charge sheets, the prisoner also assisted the Taliban with the March 2001 destruction of the giant, sixth-century sandstone Buddha statues built into a cliff in Bamian province. The group deemed the famed structures offensive under their interpretation of Islam.

Hadi al-Iraqi calmly answered “yes sir” or “yes, your honor” when questioned by the military judge, Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Rosenow, whether he understood the charges during a lengthy hearing to determine whether he was willingly entering into a plea agreement with the government. The Associated Press viewed the proceeding from a video feed at Fort Meade, Md.

There are 37 men still held at Guantánamo, including 10 facing active military commission cases.

— Associated Press

Graffiti found on Yosemite park sites

Vandals last month used spray paint to draw on more than 30 sites at California’s Yosemite National Park, officials said.

Park officials are asking anyone who was on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on May 20 and who saw people carrying cans of spray paint and tagging the area to contact the National Park Service.

Vandals used white and blue spray paint to draw on boulders and other sites along the Yosemite Falls Trail, park officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.

About 8:15 p.m. on May 20, park rangers received multiple reports of vandalism along the trail. When they assessed the damage the next day, they found more than two dozen places where graffiti had been spray-painted, officials said.

Photos posted on social media show rocks tagged with the word “Fresno” and other illegible writings.

The smallest graffiti measured 1 foot by 1 foot, but most were 3 feet by 3 feet, and a few were larger than 8 feet by 8 feet, officials said.

— Associated Press

Woman hurt saving dog loses case

A woman who says she suffered serious injuries while trying to save her neighbors’ dog from a canal can’t sue the pooch’s owners, New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

The court unanimously rejected Ann Samolyk’s claims that laws allowing legal action for injuries suffered while rescuing a person who put themselves in peril should allow her to sue for damages. But the justices acknowledged that the law could apply to property in some cases where protecting human life also is the ultimate aim.

In her lawsuit, Samolyk alleged she suffered neurological and cognitive damage after jumping into the canal in Lacey Township at the New Jersey shore in 2017 to save the dog after she heard someone call for help. The dog was unharmed.

The court wrote Monday that there could be circumstances in which trying to save property could qualify under the “ rescue doctrine” — for example, if a homeowner is injured trying to put out a fire in a nearby house on a reasonable belief that inhabitants might be in danger — but ruled those circumstances didn’t exist in Samolyk’s case.

— Associated Press

