Israel blames Hamas for any attack emanating from the Palestinian enclave.
Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Islamic militant group, said the Israeli airstrikes “will not break” Gaza.
Early Friday, Israeli aircraft hit three facilities operated by Hamas in response to the previous rocket attack.
The Israeli response came after the military said a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country. That rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory raids broke weeks of relative cross-border calm.
