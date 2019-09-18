The Palestinian Health Ministry says video shows three Israeli security forces approaching the woman and one of them shooting her.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing attacks in recent years, mainly in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem. Israeli forces have killed a number of Palestinians who they said were carrying knives with the intent to attack. The Palestinians have accused Israeli forces of using excessive force.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.