Salfit Gov. Abdallah Kmail said one of the men, 29-year-old Ibrahim Abu Yakoub, was killed and the other was wounded in the leg and taken to a hospital.
He said the two were walking through the village when the Israeli troops opened fire “for no reason.”
Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks as Israel has vowed to proceed with plans to annex up to 30% of the occupied territory in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East initiative, which was rejected by the Palestinians.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.