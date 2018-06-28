FILE - In this Thursday, April 26, 2018 file photo, Stephanie Rolf, center, a teacher in the Douglas County, Colo., school system, leads a cheer during a teacher rally in Denver. Teachers in Arizona and Colorado walked out of their classes keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school - part of a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

Though they’ve have been hammered by a new Supreme Court, unions are showing new signs of life.

The most visible sign was teacher walkouts that roiled conservative states. But there’s also been increased militancy at some unions. Both UPS workers and Las Vegas casino workers authorized strikes last month before reaching settlements on contracts. Membership has even increased slightly nationwide.

For decades unions have been losing power and members. The Supreme Court’s Janus decision will deplete them forward by allowing government union members to withhold dues and deprive labor of the funds it uses to represent them. Unions traditionally back Democrats and Republican controlled state legislatures have passed a bevy of laws crippling them. It’s unclear whether the new energy is a last hurrah or a sustainable fight.

