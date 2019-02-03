This undated screen grab from video provided by PepsiCo. shows an image from Pepsi’s Bubly sparkling water brand’s 2019 Super Bowl NFL football spot featuring Michael Buble. Pepsi has long enlisted musicians to help sell its drinks and snacks. For its Doritos brand, Chance the Rapper is teaming up with the Backstreet Boys to promote a new flavor. Michael Buble will star in an ad for Pepsi’s Bubly sparkling water brand. And an ad for Pepsi itself has Carrell with rapper Lil Jon and pop singer Cardi B. (PepsiCo. via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Super Bowl Sunday is kicking off. Prepare to be entertained... by the ads.

Each year’s slate of Super Bowl ads offer a snapshot of the American psyche. Forty-plus brands have shelled out millions for the chance to win over live-TV viewers of Super Bowl 53 with a combination of humor, celebrities and heartfelt messages.

The ads run from silly to the serious. Avocados from Mexico features a pet show where the humans get judged, while The Washington Post will honor missing and slain journalists in its Super Bowl debut.

They’re aiming to capture the attention of the 100 million viewers expected to tune in on Sunday. Many marketers have already released their ads online but there will still be a few surprises from Google, Bud Light and others.

